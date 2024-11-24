Certified Advisory Corp Buys 9,388 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 168,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EPD. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

