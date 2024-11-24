Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $38,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $149.58.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.