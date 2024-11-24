Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,927,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 351.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 145.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,111,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 1,250,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,209,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $637,352,000 after buying an additional 1,184,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $77.40 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

