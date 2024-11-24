Cerity Partners LLC Has $79.11 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $79,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 63,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 889,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after acquiring an additional 199,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 109,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.33.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

