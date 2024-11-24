Cerity Partners LLC Has $46.61 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,177.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,079.50 and a twelve month high of $5,216.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,482.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,041.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,785.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

