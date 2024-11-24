Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,732 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $40,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 88.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 138.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,964,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,384.69. The trade was a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,209 shares of company stock worth $14,975,979. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $266.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.63. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $266.18.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.