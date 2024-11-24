Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 5.60% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,371,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AAPR opened at $26.29 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

