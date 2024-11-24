Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 4,217 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,945,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 289,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $176,005,000 after acquiring an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $897.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $908.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $755.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.93. The stock has a market cap of $383.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

