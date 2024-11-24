Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 24,075 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

