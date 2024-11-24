Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $15.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,913,000 after acquiring an additional 637,572 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,931,000 after acquiring an additional 377,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,142,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $99.03. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

