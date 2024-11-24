Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 135,000 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZJUL. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ZJUL opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81.

