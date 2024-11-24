Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Trading 5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 1,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

