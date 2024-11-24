CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get CareDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareDx

CareDx Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. CareDx has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth $52,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth $99,000.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.