CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.
CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareDx
CareDx Stock Up 2.4 %
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth $52,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth $99,000.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareDx
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.