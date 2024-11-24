Capital Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJR opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.20 and a 1-year high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

