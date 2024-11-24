Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $11 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 80.4% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARES shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $2,826,505.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,054.38. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 13,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,963,908.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,091.04. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 651,628 shares of company stock worth $102,226,989. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.3 %

ARES stock opened at $175.52 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

