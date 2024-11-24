Capital Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SDOG opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.