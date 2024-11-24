Capital Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,068 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 83,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after purchasing an additional 228,537 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

