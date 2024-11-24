Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$1,120,642.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.63, for a total value of C$1,120,642.00.

Cameco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$84.01 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of C$48.71 and a 1 year high of C$85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.30.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

