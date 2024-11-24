Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Camden Property Trust worth $51,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,140,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.90 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

