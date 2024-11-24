Camden National Bank Makes New $258,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 97,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 766,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.37.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

