Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IJR stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.20 and a twelve month high of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

