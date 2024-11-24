Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $89.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

