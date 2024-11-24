Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,971,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,909,000 after buying an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,472,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 682,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60,602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $137.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $139.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

