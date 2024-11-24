Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 474,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 744,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after buying an additional 56,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,134,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

