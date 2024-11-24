Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

