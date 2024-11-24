Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $274.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $208.14 and a 1-year high of $276.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.15 and its 200-day moving average is $255.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

