Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

