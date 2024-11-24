Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

