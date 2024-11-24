Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

