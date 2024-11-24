CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 288,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 591,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CAE by 103.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,269 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $82,597,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CAE by 36.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,498,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 67.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 657,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CAE by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,430,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 412,906 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

