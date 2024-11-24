Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises about 2.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $380,264.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Shares of BC stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

