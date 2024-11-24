Brokerages Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price at $26.10

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.66.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,930,243 shares in the company, valued at $867,907,290. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,710,549 shares of company stock valued at $115,477,194. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,708,000 after buying an additional 1,895,427 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 303,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,965,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

