Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CAE opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,430,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 412,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 103,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at about $4,857,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CAE by 13.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 736,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CAE by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.