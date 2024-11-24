Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $230.30 and last traded at $230.24, with a volume of 943403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.48 and a 200-day moving average of $209.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,838.77. This represents a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,118.98. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $44,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 198,169 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,302.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 140,886 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

