BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Holdings Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,732 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $16,260,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $14,179,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at $5,435,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BTSG opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

