Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,835 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.7% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.6 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.