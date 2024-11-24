Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

