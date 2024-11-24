Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Acquires 980 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.6% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- What is a support level?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.