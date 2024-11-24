Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,177.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,482.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,041.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,079.50 and a twelve month high of $5,216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,785.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

