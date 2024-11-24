BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 134 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This trade represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.