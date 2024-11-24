BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 40,284 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,284 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 569,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $82,342.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,068.40. The trade was a 30.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,007. This represents a 17.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BJRI opened at $35.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $806.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.10.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

