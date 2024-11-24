BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,809 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,250,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR opened at $189.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 159.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

