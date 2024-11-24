BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,384 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of FOX worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,863,000 after acquiring an additional 636,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 272,743 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,709,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after buying an additional 111,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,273,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after buying an additional 225,768 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

