BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $13.28 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,040 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Alcoa worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $10,201,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,421,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 73.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $45.47 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 29.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

