BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

