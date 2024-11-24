BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 280.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,745,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $220.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $233.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,975 shares of company stock worth $10,062,478 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

