BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 64,429 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 202.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 11.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $1,245,713. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -879.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

