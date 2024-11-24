BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 9,917 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,648,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LPL Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 68.2% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 217,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 882.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $326.85 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $327.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

