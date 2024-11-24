Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management owned 0.11% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Foundry Bancorp

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, Director Robert Thomas Goldstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $37,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,863.57. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

