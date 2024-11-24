Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Reduced by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blackstone by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,345,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,827 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 322.9% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $2,995,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.63.

Shares of BX stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average is $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $199.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

